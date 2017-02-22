Nonprofit investing $13M in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - The closed Theodore Roosevelt Elementary elementary in Muskegon Heights is now a busy construction site.

The school was closed by a state appointed financial emergency manager in 2010. The closing created opportunity for a Grand Rapids based non-profit.

Dwelling Place specializes in affordable housing for low-income individuals and families. Dwelling Place owns and operates about 1,200 affordable rental units in West Michigan.

The project at the former elementary school on Summit Avenue in Muskegon Heights will cost around $13 million.

"We want to be a neighbor, we want to be part of the community," said Chris Bennett, Director of Housing and Community Development for Dwelling Place.

Roosevelt Apartments will be a 52-units rental facility. Some built inside the school that opened in 1929.

Other apartments will be inside a new construction wing too.

"They have done great projects with former school buildings in Holland and Grand Rapids," said Jake Eckholm, Muskegon Heights City Manager.

The project is expected to attract new residents to the city. Eckholm believes other long-time existing residents might see the site as a place to downsize.

"And what that does is it opens up some of the quality hosing stock in the city that hasn't moved in years," he said.

Half of the apartments will be at state determined affordable rates based on Muskegon County income statistics. The other units are for individuals dealing with a disability, or homelessness.

And Dwelling Place will need staff to run the project. "We are seeking property management staff, we are seeking maintenance staff, and possible some janitorial staff as well," Bennett said.

The non-profit will make the first effort to find employees to work at the development on March 1 during a job fair at Muskegon Heights City Hall from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The new construction section should finish in July followed by the renovated school potion in August.