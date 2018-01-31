Number of flu cases triple in Ottawa County

Gautam Gupta receives an influenza shot from Nurse Practitioner Ray Grigorio in the MinuteClinic at the CVS/pharmacy on January 6, 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said over the last two weeks, flu cases have more than tripled.

Ninety percent of those cases are Influenza Type A, which is the strain sweeping the nation right now.

Officials said the increase in cases over the last few weeks have exceeded their expected numbers, but numbers have yet to peak.

The health department continues to urge everyone to take the necessary steps in preventing further spread of the illness.

