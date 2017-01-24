NWS: Texas woman sheltering in tub survives being tossed into nearby woods during tornado

MARION COUNTY - A Texas woman is unharmed after the tub she was sheltering in during Saturday's tornadoes landed in a nearby woods after being lifted by a tornado, according to a National Weather Service preliminary storm summary report issued Monday.

According to the report, a tornado touched down near Smithland, Texas in Marion County, and:

...continued in a northeast direction, crossing CR 330 at which point it removed the roof of a home. A woman inside took shelter in a bathtub and the tornado lifted the tub out of the home and deposited it in the woods with the woman still in the tub but the woman was not injured.





The NWS summary report also included:

Scottsville, Texas - EF-2, no injuries

Jefferson, Texas - EF-1, no injuries

Plain Dealing, Louisiana - EF-2, one injury

Natches, Louisiana - EF-2, one injury

Colfax, Louisiana - EF-1, one injury

Georgetown, Louisiana - EF-1, no injuries

Jena, Louisiana - no injuries

