Oakridge mother says her son didn't make school threat, wasn't arrested

Police talk to Oakridge student after call from parent concerned about photo of gun.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - Following the recent school shooting deaths at a Florida high school, parents, students, school workers and police are at a heightened state around the country.

It has nearly everyone watching out for anything that could result in violence on school grounds.

But in Muskegon County, one mother says the photo of a gun on her son's Facebook page should not have caused him to be considered a threat.

It happened at Oakridge High School Tuesday, Feb. 20.

A Muskegon County Sheriff's deputy was called to the school after 10th grade student Isaac Alman walked out of a meeting with the school's principal.

Alman's mother Jessica NeCamp says the school wanted her son to open his Facebook page. But NeCamp says her son refused and left the office to join other students participating in a walkout in support of stricter gun control laws.

After some students saw police talking with Alman the rumors began on social media.

"They saw my son in handcuffs," NeCamp said. "They saw the threats that he made."

NeCamp wants to clear the air. She says her son was never arrested. "They did not put him in the car, they did not put him in handcuffs."

NeCamp says her son was called to the office after a parent in the school district saw two photos of guns on his Facebook page.

"Just random photos that anybody could find," NeCamp said.

She and her son don't have guns. The call from the concerned parent started a planned response by the Muskegon County Sheriff's Department and Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office that was established after the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

That response included a police search of NeCamp's home.

"They arrived with a warrant and they searched out house," NeCamp said.

"Muskegon County is one of the rare counties that I know of that does have a county-wide policy on these kinds of incidents," said Michael Poulin, Muskegon County Sheriff.

Poulin and Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson say searches of homes and computers may be needed to look into threats, and possible threats.

Many times families consent to searches of homes and computers, sometimes warrants are necessary.

"We are looking for families to cooperate," Hilson said. "Again it is to protect their son or daughter."

Police did not find any guns at the NeCamp home, or anything of concern on Issac's computer.

NeCamps believes the parent who raised concern about her son did so in part because he's different than other students.

"He is on the spectrum," NeCamp said. "He has aspergers."

Federal student privacy laws prevent Oakridge Schools from releasing specifics on the incident. The school did post on Facebook that the event last week was a routine student investigation, did not result in any criminal charges, or discipline by the school.

The statement went on to say the district did not received a threat.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV