October break-in at Cedar Springs concession brings man jail and probation

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - A Kent County man was sentenced to nearly six months in jail for a concession stand break-in that preceded vandalism of a cherished Cedar Springs war memorial in which a bronze rifle and helmet were taken.

Austin Lee Coleman, 20, earlier pleaded guilty to breaking and entering a building with intent. Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Sullivan sentenced him to 240 days in jail with credit for 50 days already served.

Coleman was also put on probation for 2½ years and has to perform 120 hours of community service.

Coleman was sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which allows his record to be expunged if he fulfills terms of his sentence without major missteps. He was also ordered to pay $2,143 in restitution.

He is the last of four defendants to be sentenced for their roles in the late October crimes that outraged the city of Cedar Springs in northern Kent County.

On Oct. 21, a concession stand was broken into at Skinner Field. The next night, the town’s Operation Iraqi Freedom-Operation Enduring Freedom memorial honoring SPC. Timothy D. Brown was vandalized; a bronze rifle and helmet were taken.

Coleman’s father, Tracy Lyn Coleman, 45, was sentenced last week to one year of probation for a misdemeanor conviction of receiving and concealing stolen property of less than $1,000. Police found the helmet and rifle on his property.

Justin Lynn Rossman, 28, and David Edgar Sommerville, 17, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering and receiving and concealing stolen property. Both appeared in court for sentencing last week.

Each were placed on probation for 2½ years and sentenced to 240 days in jail, with credit for more than 100 days already served. They also were ordered to pay more than $2,600 in restitution and must perform community service.

(© 2017 WZZM)