Officer injured after arrest at Heartside Park near downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids Police officer is recovering after he was injured while making trying to make an arrest at Heartside Park Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.
Police say the officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. According to police, two officers attempted to arrest the 52-year-old after he was banned from the park. Police say during that incident the suspect resisted and that resulted in the injury of the officer.
The injured officer is a 21-year veteran officer. The suspect was not injured.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs