Officer injured after arrest at Heartside Park near downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids Police officer is recovering after he was injured while making trying to make an arrest at Heartside Park Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. According to police, two officers attempted to arrest the 52-year-old after he was banned from the park. Police say during that incident the suspect resisted and that resulted in the injury of the officer.

The injured officer is a 21-year veteran officer. The suspect was not injured.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

© 2017 WZZM-TV