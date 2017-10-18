WZZM
Officer injured after arrest at Heartside Park near downtown Grand Rapids

Staff , WZZM 10:05 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids Police officer is recovering after he was injured while making trying to make an arrest at Heartside Park Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. 

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. According to police, two officers attempted to arrest the 52-year-old after he was banned from the park. Police say during that incident the suspect resisted and that resulted in the injury of the officer. 

The injured officer is a 21-year veteran officer. The suspect was not injured. 

