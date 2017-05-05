Officers seized more than 100 of her cats, were they wrong?

Veterinarian Nancy Bischof looks down on an empty yard from the second story of the garage she built as part of her cat sanctuary in rural Shiawassee County. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith, Lansing State Journal)

WOODHULL TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Even now, months after animal control officers raided her cat sanctuary near Perry and seized every cat they could find, Nancy Bischof is haunted by the ordeal.

“I have pretty serious PTSD,” the veterinarian said last month, standing inside the house in rural Shiawassee County where many of the cats were kept. "They weren’t just my cats, they were my patients. Everyone had names. They are like my family.”

More than 120 cats -- many of them older or otherwise poorly suited for adoption -- once lived on the site of Bischof's cat rescue and sanctuary along West Winegar Road in Woodhull Township, between Perry and Laingsburg.

These days, there are none. They were taken in the course of an animal cruelty investigation that yielded only misdemeanor-level administrative charges. Bischof needed a kennel license and didn't have one.

There were no charges of cruelty or neglect, but the cats are still gone. A few were euthanized. Most were adopted by other families. Bischof is still fighting to repair her reputation and to persuade the courts to reverse an order that she forfeit the animals, even though it's doubtful she'd ever get them back.

The massive seizure left at least two local animal shelters overcrowded for months. Those shelters never billed the county for the cost of housing and medical care, but the cost of medical care alone was easily in the tens of thousands of dollars, one shelter manager said.

Bischof contends the seizure was unnecessary. Many of the felines had been with her for more than 10 years. They had a stable home and were being cared for, she said. Some had special needs and were traumatized by being moved, she said.

What the county did "was not good,” Bischof said. “It wasn’t humane. It was cruel. They suffered a lot. They lost their names.”

Others involved in the long-running drama disagree. Both a former employee at the sanctuary and an animal welfare worker who helped relocate the cats said the county did the right thing by stepping in.

"It just got to where there were too many (cats)," said Michele Pursley, the former employee, who encouraged Shiawassee County animal control to intervene. "(Bischof) wasn’t there, she had no funding, and she wouldn’t let anybody else help her. In her mind, she thought she was the only one who could care for them."

Chief Assistant Shiawassee County Prosecutor Daniel Nees said the case demonstrates why there are regulations governing such operations. And he noted that there doesn't need to be criminal neglect or cruelty charges for the county to seek forfeiture.

"Those animals were not being held in a safe or sanitary environment," he said. "Ultimately, what was right for those animals is what happened. All are in a safe, secure place."



VIDEO: Dr. Nancy Bischof speaks about officials shutting down her cat sanctuary last year, and her battle trying to get them back. (via Matthew Dae Smith, Lansing State Journal)

