Officials: 42 injured in train crash at Philadelphia-area station

Dozens of people were injured, at least four of them seriously, when a high-speed train crashed into an empty train at a suburban station near Philadelphia early Tuesday.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) said the incident happened at around 12:15 a.m.

SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern said an inbound Norristown High Speed Line train crashed into an unoccupied stationary train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby, injuring 42 people.

She said none of the injuries are life-threatening. The driver was treated at a hospital and released, she added.

Upper Darby Mayor Nicholas Micozzie said four casualties were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

“The conductor is in the hospital right now, I can’t release his condition,” he told a news conference.

Redfern said Norristown trains are operating as normal, but no express trains are running and commuters can expect some delays.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

In February, four people were injured in an accident near the 69th Street Terminal involving three out-of-service commuter trains.

At the time, SEPTA said one train rear-ended another on a loop where trains turn around to get back into service. Cars from that accident derailed and hit a third train on nearby tracks.

In May 2015, eight people died and more than 200 were injured when an Amtrak train that was en route from Washington, D.C., to New York City derailed in Philadelphia.

