Olympic skater to VB teen: 10K retweets and it's a date

(Photo: Blake Stevens via Twitter @stevensblake58)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Bayside High School senior's tweet asking a Canadian Olympic figure skater to his prom has been retweeted more than 13,000 times since Valentine's Day.

Blake Stevens asked Gabrielle Daleman how many retweets he would need in order for her to agree to go to the dance.

@gabby_daleman hey gabby big fan here, how retweets for you to go to prom with me?❤️ — Blake (@stevensblake58) February 13, 2018

The skater's response: 10,000.

"It was a pleasant surprise," Stevens told 13News Now. "It didn't really register at first. I had to double check to see if it was her."

Stevens asked his followers to help him out by retweeting his message. They delivered and were excited for him.

"A lot of congratulations," said Stevens.

Stevens said prom night already is a great time, but having Daleman as his date would make it a much more memorable experience.

While Stevens said he wouldn't blame her for not going to the prom with him, he is holding onto hope.

"It would just be cool if she committed," explained Stevens.

