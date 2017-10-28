One dead from rollover accident in Isabella County

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

UNION TWP., MICH. - A 28 year-old Shepherd man is dead after a rollover accident early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of a one-car accident shortly after 2 AM at U.S. 127/River Road, going northbound. At the scene, officers found a car that had rolled down into the median. A man had to be removed from the vehicle and was transported to the local emergency department, where he later died.

The man had a passenger in the car with him, a 23 year-old man from Pompeii. That man refused medical attention.

It is unclear what factors lead to the accident.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Isabella County Sheriff's Office.

