One Good Thing: Baby Boom at Holland DPS

A baby boom at the Holland Department of Public Safety. Five different officers became fathers in 2017. (R-L: Ofcs. Ben Reuschel, Rod Mendoza, John Rathjen, Brian Spykerman, Joel Reimink)

HOLLAND, MICH - Today's One Good Thing is actually five good things. And those five good things add up to 50 little fingers and 50 little toes.

As you can see from these photos, the stork has been a frequent flyer to the Holland Department of Public Safety. All five of the officers in these photos are now new daddies. All of the babies were born in 2017. Let's congratulate the new fathers, from left to right: Ben Reuschel, Rod Mendoza, John Rathjen, Brian Spykerman, and Joel Reimink. Holland DPS posted the pictures earlier today and - as you'd expect - they're getting a lot of deserved attention. Gentlemen, I can relate the new-dad stuff. I'm happy for you.

So, all those beautiful babies, the dads - *and* the moms - get today's One Good Thing.

