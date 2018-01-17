One Good Thing: Beautiful Soul Ministries

Beautiful Soul Ministries in Grand Haven does a variety of things, particularly for women who are in need.

GRAND HAVEN, MICH - "Beautiful Soul Ministries" in Grand Haven does a lot. Run by Laurie Alcorn McFee, they run a Ladies Boutique. They offer a variety of clothing for women. Their website says if you don't have the money to pay, they will bless you with whatever you need.

In addition, they have the Abundant Blessings storehouse. That provides products women may need, but aren't generally found at a food bank - such as personal hygiene.

Laurie started Beautiful Souls in 2012, and they live by the motto: "Walking beside the beautiful, hurting soul."

This is one of those stories where I could go on and on about what they do. I just don't have the time. Suffice it to say, "Beautiful Soul Ministries" in Grand Haven is a deserved recipient of today's One Good Thing.

If you'd like to know more about or donate to Beautiful Soul Ministries, go to their website or Facebook page.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV