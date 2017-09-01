One Good Thing: Bethesda Farm

Bethesda Farm

ALLENDALE, MICH - One of the reasons I love One Good Thing, because I learn stuff. Like this: special needs adults in Michigan "age out" of the public school system when they turn 26. So, they need somewhere is to go on a daily basis that will work with them. Today's One Good Thing is one of those places.

Jill DeVries emailed me about the "Bethesda Farm." It's run by John and Marcia Evans in Allendale.

On their website they say their activities 'reveal potential...' and their initiatives are designed to 'enjoy the challenge of ganing ground.' iat philosophy. And so do the special needs friends who go there.

They work with them on social interaction, sensory and animal care therapy, memory exercises, teamwork, individual focus and a lot more. Jill says she loves having her 28 year old son, Wesley go there because he needed to be in a smaller setting. She says John and Marcia have a gift with her son... and she sees changes in him every time he goes to the Farm. Jill says Bethesda Farm has been an answer to her prayers.

John and Marcia Evans... for using Bethesda Farm to help a lot of people who are often forgotten - and being an answer to Jill's prayer - you get today's One Good Thing.

Learn more about Bethesda Farm from their website and their Facebook page.

