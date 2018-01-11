One Good Thing: Community Closet Charities

The new free-clothing ministry has already given away more than 3,000 items to more than 600 individuals in its first month in operation.

FREMONT, MICH - Community Closet Charities in Fremont opened up just last month. In that time, they've already provided more than 3,000 new and gently used clothes for free to more than 460 people.

It got started by a woman and her husband - who wish to remain anonymous - with a pretty clear vision of what they wanted to do. But, they didn't have the finances to even cover the first month's rent. But, she tells me, they put it in God's hands. Through a little social media work and some generous donations, they got things off the ground and - as I already mentioned - they're helping people.

They motto is: "Take what you need. Give what you can. Little becomes much in the Master's hands."

By the way - It is run completely by volunteers. No paid positions. Just people who care about their community and the people around them. Community Closet Charities in Fremont gets today's One Good Thing. You can learn more by going to their Facebook page.

