One Good Thing: Go To Bat For Kids hits a homerun!

The yearly event raised $37,000 for Catholic Charities West Michigan. (Photo: Jaymie Perry)

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - For the 30th year in a row, Catholic Charities West Michigan hosted the "Let's Go To Bat For Kids" fundraiser.

30 priests and 20 media personalities did battle in a softball game at Fifth-Third Ballpark. More than 2,800 people showed up - one of their biggest crowds ever. And it was an absolutely gorgeous day. I know - because I was there!

Far more importantly, we helped raise $37,000 to help fund the adoption and foster care programs run by 'Catholic Charities West Michigan.'

In an email, CEO Kathleen Allen calls it a one-night highlight of the positive effects of the loving devotion and hard work by foster parents and their friends. I'll add, it is all that and so much more - including a ton of fun.

So, for putting on a great event for 3 decades running, and raising a ton of money for a worthy cause, the 'Catholic Charities West Michigan' 'Let's Go To Bat For Kids' fundraiser gets today's One Good Thing!

Full disclosure: the Padres beat the Media Giants - again - 10 to four. We're gonna get you guys one of these years.

If you have a One Good Thing - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live, email it to me with photos or video to OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV