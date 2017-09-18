One Good Thing: Growing Roots

Sarah Baker and Jess Roost started a non-profit (Growing Roots) that works with people with cognitive and developmental challenges through nature-based activities.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Today's One Good Thing is about two women who help people with developmental and cognitive challenges.

They do so through interaction with nature--like caring for plants and animals. This is a process that not only helps their clients, but also the community they're a part of.

Sarah Baker and Jess Roost started Growing Roots about a year ago. They operate out of the Blandford Nature Center. It started with a two week pilot program that served more than 20 people. At it's heart, Sarah and Jess say Growing Roots provides a therapeutic, nature-based learning and living facility that allows individuals to live a meaningful, satisfying life and reach their highest potential." And, that's regardless of their independence level.

Just some of the activities they use include animal assisted therapy, horticulture therapy. Again, lots of stuff dealing with nature in general.

Sarah's mother-in-law was the one who nominated them. She says, "my son married a wonderful girl who truly has a genuine heart for people and especially for children and Adults with disabilities." Apparently she and Jess both. So, they--and Growing Roots--get today's One Good Thing.

