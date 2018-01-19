One Good Thing: Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven

MUSKEGON, MICH - "Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven" is non-profit run by Diane Meloche Valk. The nominator says Diane is always on Facebook with an amazing and heartwarming story about an animals that have fallen into horrible circumstances. And, after a very brief look at that page, I can tell you how true that statement is.

The nominator says People find these animals and call her, and she and her team of rescuers find a place for the animal, food and a warm bed.

Recently, someone found a dog in a snow bank that had clearly not been cared for in a long time. But, Diane and her crew came through.

Just like a cat she found living under a shed.

For all the work they do to save animals lives, and control the pet population, Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven gets today's One Good Thing. If you'd like to know more about Heaven Can Wait, check out their Facebook page.

