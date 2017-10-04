One Good Thing: Project hero hugs

Sandra Howe accepts donated military uniforms, then makes teddy bears out of them. She gives those bears to veterans returning to Michigan from Honor Flights to Washington DC.

BIG RAPIDS, MICH - Got an email from Bunny Smith who wanted to tell me about her sister, Sandra Howe.

Sandra created "Project Hero Hugs." She sews bears from soldiers' uniforms, then gives them to service members as they're returning to Michigan from honor flights from Washington DC. Bunny says it is Sandra's passion to let them know someone cares and appreciates what they have done and continue to do for the country. This isn't Sandra's only work with the military, either. She runs a "Blue Star Mothers" program called "Moms on a Mission."

So, for everything Sandra Howe does - the Project Hero Hugs, and Moms on a Mission - she gets today's One Good Thing. Bunny, thanks for letting me know.

