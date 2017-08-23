One Good Thing: The Emmanuel Hospice Card Makers

Volunteers at Emmanuel Hospice make recycled cards for patients/families

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Today's One Good Thing was submitted by Kaie Kirouac - she works at Emmanuel Hospice in Grand Rapids. She told me about a very special group of women who are doing some very special work with old cards. Like Christmas and birthday cards, that many of us may just throw into a drawer.

Katie says last summer, a group of retired women wanted to help out in some way. She says they're all very artistic, and in a flash of creativity, they had their idea.

Once a month, they meet up at Emmanuel Hospice. They bring scissors, glue, glitter, card stock. Then, they take those donated cards and re-imagine them. They become hand-made bereavement cards for families... birthday and holiday cards for patients. They even sell packs of cards to benefit hospice care.

Nurses hand-deliver the cards to the patients, which Katie says absolutely brightens their days. And Katie adds, "These ladies take their card making seriously. But, they also bring so much joy into our office and into the lives of our patients and families."

So, for their creativity and caring... the retired women making recycled cards at Emmanuel Hospice in Grand Rapids get today's "One Good Thing." Keep it up, ladies. We need more out there like you.

And, Katie - thank you for sending that in.

