One Good Thing: The Pulse Portrait Project

A picture from the Pulse Portrait Project by West Michigan Artist Kevin (Kevvo) Geirman

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - A local artist has taken the time to honor the victims of last year's Pulse Nightclub shooting. Now, we're not going to relive the shooting. We're going to concentrate on what this West Michigan artist is doing.

Kevin Geirman was asked by the editor of "Outlook Magazine" in Columbus to come up with something to commemorate the victims after the shooting. Once a week, he drew another portrait of another victim, and included a brief bio. He calls it the "Pulse Portrait Project."

Kevin - who goes by the artist name, "Kevvo" - included a faceless position to acknowledge "this wasn't the first time queer lives were targeted, and that it wouldn't be the last." He also says the work, "reminded me of the fragility of life and the need to tell those around me, "I love you."

He finishes by says, "we are stronger together."

For honoring the victims of that horrible tragedy, West Michigan artist, Kevvo, gets today's One Good Thing.

Kevvo, by the way, used to live in Orlando and says he was indirectly connected to two of the victims. So, this was professional and somewhat personal to him.

If you'd like to see more of Kevvo's work, go to his Facebook page.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live, email me with pictures or video at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

