One Good Thing: Walker P.D. Volunteers

The Walker Police Department recently thanked their volunteers and chaplains for the work they did in 2017.

WALKER, MICH - Sometimes it's just nice to say, "thank you." And the Walker Police Department recently did that for their volunteer unit and chaplains recently.

Brann's on Leonard hosted the get together last last month. All were given "Years of Service" awards. Some of them have been volunteering with Walker PD for 15 years.

And they do a lot. Three days a week, they assist with handicapped and other parking enforcement... property checks... running paperwork... they conduct school visits and work with the kids. They also work on several events all through the year. And the chaplains are always available at a moment's notice in any critical situation.

In all, they put in more than 15-hundred hours of volunteer work in 2017.

So, to the volunteers and chaplains of the Walker Police Department - thank you, again - and you get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV