One Good Thing: Walker Police Dept. hosts 'Pop With A Cop'

Courtesy: City of Walker Police Facebook page

WALKER, MICH. - The 'Double Dip Depot' played host to today's One Good Thing.

The Walker Police Department decided to take some time and get together with the people they protect every day at the Double Dip Depot. They weren't sure how many people would show -- but, from the photos they shared on Facebook Wednesday evening, it was a hit!

Chief Long estimates it was around 200 people, both kids and adults. They had some pops, played a little mini-golf and enjoyed some ice cream.

Courtesy: City of Walker Police Facebook page

Courtesy: City of Walker Police Facebook page

Pops with Cops is just one way that the Walker Police Dept. continues the on-going process of building a strong, positive relationship between police and the public.



The Walker Police Department's Pop with a Cop is today's "One Good Thing."

If you have a One Good Thing -- something or someone who makes West Michigan a good place to live - email it to me at onegoodthing@wzzm13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV