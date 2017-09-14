One killed, one hurt in crash while working on trailer

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

GUN PLAINS TWP. MICH. - One person is dead and another severely injured following a crash in Allegan County Thursday. Deputies were sent to 10th Street near 110th Avenue in Gun Plains Township around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found one person dead and another severely injured. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Several family members of the victims were also on the scene and witnessed what happened.

Deputies say a vehicle was disabled on the side of the road and two people were working on it and an attached flatbed trailer. A second vehicle didn't see the first and clipped the back of the trailer.

The people inside the second car only suffered minor injuries.

Deputies are looking into whether visibility played a factor in the crash. The crash itself is still under investigation.

