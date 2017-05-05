One person dead, another injured after double shooting on Southwest side

Large police presence after double shooting on Grandville Avenue SW in Grand Rapids, Friday May 5. (Photo: Evan Linnert, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A shooting on the southwest side of Grand Rapids on Friday afternoon left one person dead and another injured.

Grand Rapids Police officers were dispatched to a home Grandville Avenue SW near Rodriguez Supermarket on reports of shots fired.

Police say that one person has been reported dead and another injured following the shooting.

There are no arrests made at this current time.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

