One person seriously hurt in fiery, wrong-way crash

WALKER, MICH. - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a fiery, wrong-way crash in Walker.

According to the Walker Police Department, the crash happened Sunday at 2:35 a.m. on eastbound I-96 at the Bristol Avenue NW overpass. Police say the driver was going the wrong way when the driver crashed into the overpass abutment and burst into flames.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Walker Police Department at 616-791-6788 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345

