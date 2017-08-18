One police officer killed, 3 injured in separate shootings in Florida

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

KISSIMMEE, FL. - Law enforcement in Florida are investigating two separate shooting incidents.

Kissimmee, FL

Police say one police officer was shot and killed and another was gravely injured by gunfire while checking suspicious people in central Florida. Three suspects are in custody and a fourth is being sought.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O'Dell said at a news conference early Saturday morning that officers Sam Howard and Matthew Baxter were checking people in an area of Kissimmee known for drug activity when they were shot. They did not have an opportunity to return fire.

O'Dell says Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year-veteran, was in serious condition.

President Trump took to Twitter and offered his condolences, saying his "thoughts and prayers are with the Kissimmee Police and their loved ones."

Jacksonville, FL

Authorities say two officers who were shot and wounded had responded to reports of an attempted suicide at a home in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville where three other people were thought to be in danger inside.



Sheriff's Office Director Mike Bruno says a team of officers heard gunshots inside and feared "an active shooter situation" so they approached the house. He says the suspect then came out firing a high-powered rifle. He was shot and killed, and two of the police officers were wounded in that exchange of fire.



Bruno says the three other people in the house were safe.



One of the officers was shot in both hands, and the other shot in the stomach.

These are developing stories.

© 2017 Associated Press