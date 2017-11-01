Open enrollment begins Nov. 1st. What you need to know

Health care costs file art. (Photo: Pogonici, Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - November 1st marks the beginning of the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act. Millions are expected to log on to Healthcare.gov to sign up for coverage for 2018. But, there are some changes this year.

Rachel Taber from Priority Health joined the Noon News with some important things to keep in mind when singing up.

Consumers shopping for coverage through the Marketplace can apply online at www.healthcare.gov, by mail, over the phone at 800-318-2596 or in person with the help of a local assister.

According to The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, here are a few pointers:

Don’t wait until the last minute – Open Enrollment is just six weeks – November 1 through December 15, 2017.

Compare all costs, not just the premiums, as well as networks, providers and drug formularies.

Those who qualify for premium subsidies, also known as advanced premium tax credits (APTCs) will still receive them in 2018, and those who qualify for cost-sharing reductions (CSRs) will still receive them.

Those without subsidies are advised to avoid inadvertently purchasing a higher priced Silver plan.

Those with subsidies may find that Bronze and Gold plans are more affordable than in the past.

For help signing up, Priority Health is providing resources. Visit www.Priorityhealth.com/mypriority

