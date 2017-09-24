WZZM
Oprah's 60 Minutes debut features West Michigan residents

Staff , WZZM 10:01 PM. EDT September 24, 2017

Oprah Winfrey made her debut on 60 Minutes as a special correspondent on Sunday, Sept. 24.

For her first story on the weekly news show, where did Oprah go? New York? London? Maybe Paris? Nope, she chose West Michigan.

Oprah's story focused on how divisive politics has been in the past year, and she decided to get 14 people from West Michigan together for a panel discussion. Half them supported Trump and half of them did not. 

The story was filmed in Grand Rapids and even featured the phrase "West Michigan Nice."

Last month, Oprah was spotted in Grand Rapids shopping and talking with Republican Congressman Justin Amash. He was not featured in the report. 

Some of the participants were tweeting about the broadcast. 

