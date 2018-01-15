OscarsSoWhite activist speaks to students at GVSU for MLK Day

ALLENDALE, MICH. - April Reign tweeted using the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite in January 2015. Now, two years and thousands of followers later, her movement continues to serve as a catalyst for change in Hollywood.

#OscarsSoWhite they asked to touch my hair. 😒 — April (@ReignOfApril) January 15, 2015

"Everybody deserves to see themselves or people they can identify with on the TV screen," Reign said.

Reign was an attorney for more than 20 years before she sent the #OscarsSoWhite tweet that would go on to change her professional life as she knew it.

She no longer practices law and is now known for her 'hashtag activism' worldwide.

Reign currently works as the senior marketing director at Fractured Atlas.

She spent MLK Day 2018 speaking at several venues throughout West Michigan including Grand Valley State University and Opera Grand Rapids.

She says her goal is to show people that they don't have to be famous or have a large social media following to make a difference.

Reign spoke candidly to hundreds of both college and high school students on Jan. 15 in the Fieldhouse Arena at GVSU, urging millenials to pick up where past social justice leaders left off.

Watch more of her speech at GVSU.

