Ottawa County deputies take on some Lions at charity basketball game

Former Detroit Lions players help a little girl shoot a basketball at the charity game between the Lions and Ottawa County Deputies on Saturday night, May 6. (Photo: WZZM 13)

ALLENDALE, MICH. - A charity basketball game on Saturday night pitted two unlikely teams: Ottawa County deputies and former Lions football stars.

The former Detroit Lions took on the deputies at Allendale High School on Saturday night for a charity event to raise money for community projects the department puts on.

Not only were the likes of Herman Moore and Lomas Brown playing at last nights game, but both Griff from the Grand Rapids Griffins and Sparty were there as well, cheering the teams on.

"It's fantastic, especially for the past 3 or 4 years," said Joe Walker, President of the Ottawa County Deputy Sheriffs Association. "With what's been happening nationally between public safety and the community -- this is what it's all about, we're coming together for a mutual cause."

Some of the programs that benefited from the game were child drug awareness education, Shields of Hope West Michigan and school supply drives for families in need.

