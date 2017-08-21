Pine Rest offers help at a time of crisis, addresses warning signs for suicide

Sadness & depression

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. And for every one suicide, 25 more people attempt it. It’s a scary subject, but Bob VandePol is the Executive Director of Pine Rest Employee Assistance Program and he joined us to talk about warning signs for suicide, and what to do if you spot them with a loved one. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255.) For more information about suicide and Pine Rest, visit www.pinerest.org/suicide

Suicide is Preventable: Know the D.A.N.G.E.R. Signs

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, killing 117 people every day. Plus for each death, another 25 people attempt suicide.

We are hearing about suicide in the news and in our social circles more and more often. This is in part because of an increase in suicide, better reporting, and that people are more open to talking about suicide than in past decades. In order to stem this tide, we need to know more about why and when to be on alert and then what action to take, because knowing the warnings signs and what to do if you notice them can help you save the life of a loved one, friend, co-worker or employee.

The #1 risk factor for suicide is a previous suicide attempt.

The following D.A.N.G.E.R. signs can help you identify person who might be at risk.

D – Depression

Over half of the time a person is experiencing depression. Clinical depression is a serious medical illness affecting mood, concentration, activity level, interests, appetite behavior and physical health. The most common of these symptoms include:

Feeling sad or empty

Having little interest or pleasure in doing things

Experiencing a change in appetite with weight loss or weight gain

Trouble falling or staying asleep, or sleeping too much

Being tired, fatigued and having no energy

Feeling worthless or guilty that have let down self or family

Moving slowly or being overly fidgety and restless

Having difficulty thinking or concentrating

Letting personal hygiene go

Recurring thoughts of hurting yourself or thinking that you’d be better off dead

Unexplained physical problems such as backaches, headaches, sleep problems, digestive problems

A – Alcohol and drug usage increases

Alcohol and drugs can seem like a good way to manage difficult feelings and situations, however it usually acts to mask the problem which grows worse because it’s not being addressed. Alcohol is a depressant and it reduces judgment and impulse control—a lethal combination for someone who is considering self-harm. More than one-third of the time someone uses alcohol just before attempting suicide.

N – Negativity

People contemplating suicide are feeling overwhelmed and powerless to get better or to change their circumstances. The feeling is often a symptom of a mental health condition (such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia), a serious or chronic health condition and/or pain (such as cancer, heart disease, Parkinson’s, ALS, etc.), extremely stressful life events (such as a death, divorce, job or financial loss or prolonged exposure to abuse, harassment or bullying).

G – Giving away life

Frequently, those with suicidal plans activate a “living will” by allocating cherished objects, positions, activities and relationships to others. In some cases the person will behave in ways to push loved ones away because they would be “better off without me” and feel this will lessen the pain for their loved one when they are gone.

E – Estrangement

People contemplating suicide often pull away from friends, family and other social activities that they normally enjoy. The individual often feels different than others and uncomfortable in groups. Also, the isolation serves as a means to distance him or her from the pain of ultimate separation.

R – Rage, Revenge, Risky & Reskless

Some experiencing depression or suicidal thinking exhibit a spectrum of anger-related and/or risky behaviors including irritability, no sense-of-humor, short fuse, ranting, road rage, aggression, abusive or controlling behavior, driving too fast, having unprotected sex, abusing drugs or alcohol, and gambling. Suicide risk is elevated when the person expresses anger without regard to consequences to herself and others. In some cases, the person will try to get revenge on others through suicide or a combined homicide-suicide.

If You Notice, Ask!

When a person is experiencing some or many of these DANGER signs, it is very difficult for them to reach out and ask for help. However, they do want help. Not having anyone notice or reach out to them confirms their worst fears.

But, reaching out to the person can help put them on the path to recovery. Don’t be afraid to ask the person if they are thinking about suicide. Instead take the risk of asking an uncomfortable question.

Here are some tips from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline crisis center (1-800-273-TALK/8255):

Be direct. Talk openly and matter-of-factly about suicide.

Be willing to listen. Allow expressions of feelings. Accept the feelings.

Be non-judgmental. Don’t debate whether suicide is right or wrong, or whether feelings are good or bad. Don’t lecture on the value of life.

Get involved. Become available. Show interest and support.

Don’t dare him or her to do it.

Don’t act shocked. This will put distance between you.

Don’t be sworn to secrecy. Seek support.

Offer hope that alternatives are available but do not offer glib reassurance.

Take action. Remove means, like weapons or pills.

Get help from people or agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention.

Resources

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

24/7 Crisis Line, 800.678.5500

Depression Information, pinerest.org/depression

Suicide Prevention Information, pinerest.org/suicide

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 Crisis Line, 800.273.TALK (8255)

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

National Institute of Mental Health

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

Suicide Prevention Training Courses

Bob VandePol, MSW serves as Executive Director the Pine Rest Employee and Church Assistance Programs which provides Critical Incident Response services to business, organizations, schools and universities as well as faith communities. Active as a keynote speaker, Mr. VandePol has published and been quoted in business and clinical journals, co-authored book chapters addressing workplace response to tragedy and has been featured as subject matter expert in numerous video training series.

Reprinted with permission from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.

© 2017 WZZM-TV