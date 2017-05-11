Pine Rest offers help for Postpartum Depression

Postpartum Depression

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Although most people have heard of Postpartum Depression, it is a disorder that is not very well understood.

The experts at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services offer free workshops to help expecting parents reduce their risk of experiencing a Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorder.

We asked Dr. Lesley Hetterscheidt to shed some light on how the disorders affect new moms and share ways to reduce the risk.

Pine Rest offers free workshops to help expecting parents reduce their risk -- and if already struggling with any of the symptoms, Pine Rest offers services with clinicians specially trained in PMAD including support groups, one-on-one therapy, as well as the Mother and Baby Program which allows women to bring their infant along to daily treatment.

The next Reducing Your Risk class run by Pine Rest is May 16 at Spectrum Healthier Communities.

Call 616-222-3720 to register yourself and a partner.

