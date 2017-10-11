WZZM
Pine Rest offers treatment for depression in people for whom medications have not worked

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EDT October 11, 2017

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Therapy (TMS) is one of the most technologically advanced depression treatments available. This non-invasive, outpatient therapy is FDA approved and has helped thousands of depression patients who have not received adequate results from antidepressants.  To learn more about TMS, call 616-281-6341 or visit https://www.pinerest.org/tms/about-us/

