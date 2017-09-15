WZZM
Pine Rest: with treatment, recovery from addiction is possible

The Exchange: Pine Rest

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 12:11 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

According to statistics, more than 21 million Americans age 12 and older had substance abuse disorder in the past year.  That’s addiction to drugs or alcohol, or both.  The good news is, with appropriate treatment, recovery is possible.  We sat down aith Dr. Talal Khan and social worker Mariah DeYougn to learn how Pine Rest can help.  For more information, visit www.pinerest.org/addiction  

