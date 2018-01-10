Recognizing and treating depression in the workplace

Stressed woman

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Although you might not know it, depression touches everyone in the workplace.

Affecting nearly one in ten adults each year, depression is one of the top reasons for lost productivity, sick days taken and disability leave.

Unaddressed depression in the workplace can contribute to lower profits and morale as well as increased mistakes and accidents. Ignoring depression is no longer an option. Rather than be bystanders, everyone in the workplace can help to address this issue.

Depression is a serious medical illness of the brain that affects a person’s mood, concentration, activity level, interests, appetite, social behavior and physical health.

Although depression is treatable, oftentimes it is a lifelong condition with periods of wellness alternating with depressive recurrences.

By understanding the warning signs, we can help employees and coworkers seek treatment sooner, so that they need not suffer needlessly.

For more information, Pine Rest has provided the following links:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with WZZM 13, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM-TV