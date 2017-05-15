The Importance of Mental Health Awareness

(Photo: jodi jacobson, WZZM)

Mental illnesses affect 19% of the adult population, 46% of teenagers and 13% of children each year. People struggling with their mental health may be in your family, live next door, teach your children, work in the next cubicle or sit in the same church pew.

However, only half of those affected receive treatment, often because of the stigma attached to mental health. Untreated, mental illness can contribute to higher medical expenses, poorer performance at school and work, fewer employment opportunities and increased risk of suicide.

What Exactly is a Mental Illness

A mental illness is a physical illness of the brain that causes disturbances in thinking, behavior, energy or emotion that make it difficult to cope with the ordinary demands of life. Research is starting to uncover the complicated causes of these diseases which can include genetics, brain chemistry, brain structure, experiencing trauma and/or having another medical condition, like heart disease.

The two most common mental health conditions are:

What You Can Do to Help

Although the general perception of mental illness has improved over the past decades, studies show that stigma against mental illness is still powerful, largely due to media stereotypes and lack of education, and that people tend to attach negative stigmas to mental health conditions at a far higher rate than to other diseases and disabilities, such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease.

Stigma affects not only the number seeking treatment, but also the number of resources available for proper treatment. Stigma and misinformation can feel like overwhelming obstacles for someone who is struggling with a mental health condition. Here a few powerful things you can do to help:

Showing individuals respect and acceptance removes a significant barrier to successfully coping with their illness. Having people see you as an individual and not as your illness can make the biggest difference for someone who is struggling with their mental health.

removes a significant barrier to successfully coping with their illness. Having people see you as an individual and not as your illness can make the biggest difference for someone who is struggling with their mental health. Advocating within our circles of influence helps ensure these individuals have the same rights and opportunities as other members of your church, school and community.

helps ensure these individuals have the same rights and opportunities as other members of your church, school and community. Learning more about mental health allows us to provide helpful support to those affected in our families and communities.

Resources

Great sources for mental health news and information include:

National Institute of Mental Health

Mental Health America

Pine Rest Mental Health Resources



Jean Holthaus, LISW, MSW, is a Licensed Independent Social Worker and clinic manager at the Pine Rest Pella Clinic.

She earned a BA in Elementary Education from the University of Northern Iowa and a Masters of Social Work from the University of Iowa in 1995.

This article reprinted with the permission of Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.

© 2017 WZZM-TV