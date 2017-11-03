Feeding America West Michigan announces special mobile food distribution

Cans of Food

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This year Feeding America West Michigan will be hosting a Thanksgiving Mobile Food Distribution to benefit those in need in the community.

The date of the distribution will be Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

The food received will not include all the items needed for a Thanksgiving dinner. It will largely be produce, which typically has a shorter shelf life and will spoil if left in the warehouse over the holidays.

The first 500 households registered are guaranteed food. If you would like to attend this event, please register using the following link: www.feedwm.org/register. Only one registration per household will be accepted.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV