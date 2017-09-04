Grand Haven veteran collecting items to take to Harvey affected areas

Grand Haven veteran Adam Shumaker has been collecting items to take to Houston areas affected by Hurricane Harvey (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Over the past couple weeks, we've heard of dozens of West Michiganders doing what they can to help after Harvey. Today -- we go to Grand Haven, where a Navy Veteran is doing his part.

Adam Shumaker first reached out on Facebook -- announcing he was starting a collection of items to take to Texas. Then he started going through his own pantry to find food to take.

During a recent dentist appointment, he mentioned his plans to his dentist, who gave him some toothbrushes and toothpaste to take home to his collection.

Now, Shumaker's basement and garage are filled with personal hygiene products, tools, pet food, water, bleach, clothing and more -- all to take to the Houston area. Shumaker also set up collection points at local businesses including Lakeshore Tae Kwon Do in Grand Haven and Hudsonville, as well as Weiss Chiropractic in Spring Lake.

A local trucking company -- JCK Carriers out of Grand Haven -- has offered some trucks to get the supplies down to Texas.

