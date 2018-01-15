Help United Way FILL THE TRUCK for special birthdays

Young girl blowing out candles. (Photo: profivideos / pixabay)

If you can't donate time, maybe donate some cake mix, cards and candles.

The United Way of the Lakeshore is asking for the community's help in gathering items to help make some kids birthdays a little more special.

Birthday-related donations are being collected from now until Feb. 12. United Way is looking for boxed cake mix, frosting, candles, birthday cards and baking pans.

To see a full list of items and drop-off locations, visit their website.

