Mel Trotter holds 17th annual Christmas meal for hundreds of guests

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's arguably one of the best days of the year to be a Mel Trotter volunteer.

Children come bouncing into the dining room alongside their family members excited for the Christmas meal that they otherwise may not have received.

Seventeen years ago, Mel Trotter Ministries began the tradition of hosting a Christmas meal for the community of people they work to support.

On Friday, Dec. 22, the tradition continued with more than 50 volunteers helping to serve the 250 expected guests.

Mel Trotter's Vice President of Programs, Adrienne Goodstal, said the kitchen staff prepped for this meal all week with food largely donated.

The three course meal included a salad, ham, potatoes, stuffing, green beans and an array of dessert choices.

Kids and their families were also able to leave with a gift like a hygiene kit, fuzzy socks or a hat.

