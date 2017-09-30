Rowing the distance for Special Olympics

ZEELAND, MICH. - Hundreds spent their Saturday morning rowing to benefit the Special Olympics at Crossfit Lake Effect.

Teams of ten took to the parking lot of Faith Reformed Church in Zeeland to raise money and row the distance of a marathon on rowing machines.

Special Olympics athletes joined the teams to row legs of the relay event throughout the morning. There was also a team comprised entirely of Special Olympics athletes.

Jason Pierce is one of the organizers of the event. Pierce and his family live in a home with five Special Olympic athletes.

"It's all about giving everyone a chance to play sports," said Pierce. "We want to give people the opportunity to not only play sports, but also, to have dignity in sports - we want them to have uniforms and decent equipment."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV