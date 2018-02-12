Soups On Along the Lakeshore raises money for local food pantry

SPRING LAKE, MICH. - The Soup's On Along the Lakeshore! event was held on Monday, Feb. 12 in Spring Lake.

The event raises funds for the Muskegon food pantry of Catholic Charities. Guests of Soup's On sampled a large variety of locally donated soups, breads and desserts, while enjoying live music.

Throughout the year, volunteers hand-paint thousands of soup-bowls. Each guest selects one as a souvenir and reminder that hunger is a reality every day.

The soup is served by volunteers, community leaders and some of WZZM 13's very own, like evening news anchor Juliet Dragos.

