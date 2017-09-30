Tour de Cure raises thousands for the American Diabetes Association

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It was a gorgeous morning for the Tour de Cure at Millennium Park -- the event is a fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The mission of the ADA is "to prevent and cure diabetes, and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes."

We spoke with Rudy Escobar who says this event changed his life in 2014. He says his doctor was ready to put him on insulin, but Escobar wanted to avoid that. He rode in a Tour de Cure and realized he needed to change his lifestyle.

Now Escobar rides as a Red Rider to advocate for those with diabetes and encourage them to take personal responsibility for their health.

