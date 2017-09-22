Parolee nabbed in daylong manhunt charged with kidnapping and sexual assault

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man on parole for fleeing police was arraigned Friday, Sept. 22 on six felony charges stemming from a sexual assault in Alpine Township earlier this week that led to an extensive manhunt.

Thomas Edward Soisson, 27, is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman he knew at the York Creek Apartments complex. When Kent County deputies attempted to talk to Soisson on Thursday, he fled.

He was arrested late Thursday in the area of Alpine Avenue and Three Mile Road NW. Soisson appeared for a video arraignment Friday afternoon in 63rd District Court.

He’s charged with kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting and opposing police and being a habitual felony offender. Soisson is being held without bond in the Kent County Jail.

Thursday’s search near Alpine Avenue and Four Mile Road NW included a Michigan State Police helicopter and numerous uniformed officers. Soisson has lived in the area off and on for several years.

He’s been in trouble since his teen years; prior offenses include a 2006 conviction for third degree criminal sexual conduct when he was 16.

Soisson was sentenced to prison in May 2012 for failing to comply with sex offender registration duties. Court records show Soisson did not verify his address while staying at Alternative Directions on South Division Avenue at Dickinson Street SE.

Soisson was back in trouble 2½ years later for fleeing a traffic stop on Alpine Avenue at Six Mile Road NW. The Dec. 2014 incident led to five criminal charges. Soisson pleaded guilty to two felony offenses, including fleeing police, and was sentenced to between 1½ and five years in prison.

He was released on parole in that case last September. He’s had numerous stints in jail; offenses include violating probation, aggravated assault, drug offenses and first-degree home invasion.

A preliminary hearing has been set for early October on his latest felony case. If convicted of kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury, Soisson faces up to life in prison.

