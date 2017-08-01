Partial roof collapse kills one, and seriously injures another at Holland Civic Center

Caution Tape (Photo: Getty Images/Flickr RF)

HOLLAND, MICH. - A partial roof collapsed trapping two at the Holland Civic Center around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Both people are now out of the building, and both sustained injuries. Responders say one of them is suffering severe injuries.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

