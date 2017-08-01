WZZM
Partial roof collapse kills one, and seriously injures another at Holland Civic Center

Emma Nicolas, WZZM 4:39 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

HOLLAND, MICH. - A partial roof collapsed trapping two at the Holland Civic Center around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1. 

Both people are now out of the building, and both sustained injuries. Responders say one of them is suffering severe injuries. 

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

 

