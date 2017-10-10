Party store clerk disarms robbery suspect in Kalamazoo

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Police in Kalamazoo are investigating an armed robbery at a party store.

On October 10th at around 11:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Campus Party Store, located at 2627 W. Michigan Ave, in reference to an armed robbery in progress. A customer was on his way in to the party store when he noticed a man pointing a gun at the clerk. The witness ran back to his vehicle and called 911. Moments later, KDPS received an emergency call from the clerk of the party store reporting the robbery.

Officers later learned that a middle aged white man came into the store, armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk. As the clerk emptied the register, as requested, he took advantage of a brief opportunity to disarm the suspect. The clerk fiercely reached for the gun and ripped it out of the suspect’s hands. The suspect scooped up as much money as he could fit in his hands before running out the doors.

The suspect was seen leaving the area on foot, westbound on W. Michigan Ave. A perimeter was set up and a K9 track was attempted. Due to heavy rain and foot traffic, the track was quickly ended and the suspect was not located.

The suspect appears to be a middle aged white man. His face was covered with a black, tube-style, cold weather mask. He was wearing an olive drab winter hat with jeans and a crew neck sweatshirt.

Anyone with further information on this case is encouraged to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8120, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

