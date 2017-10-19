WZZM
Close

Passenger killed after rock is thrown from I-75 overpass

Associated Press , WZZM 3:35 PM. EDT October 19, 2017

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a rock thrown from a highway overpass smashed a windshield and killed a 32-year-old man in Michigan's Genesee County.

The incident occurred Wednesday night in Vienna Township, 80 miles north of Detroit. The sheriff's office says a car was southbound on Interstate 75 when it was hit.

The victim was a passenger. His name hasn't been released yet, but he's from Mount Morris, Michigan.

Four other vehicles were struck with large rocks or concrete chunks.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories