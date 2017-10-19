Passenger killed after rock is thrown from I-75 overpass

Caution Tape (Photo: Getty Images/Flickr RF)

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a rock thrown from a highway overpass smashed a windshield and killed a 32-year-old man in Michigan's Genesee County.



The incident occurred Wednesday night in Vienna Township, 80 miles north of Detroit. The sheriff's office says a car was southbound on Interstate 75 when it was hit.



The victim was a passenger. His name hasn't been released yet, but he's from Mount Morris, Michigan.



Four other vehicles were struck with large rocks or concrete chunks.

