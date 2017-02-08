WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Paw Paw School Board votes to keep Redskins mascot

Staff , WZZM 11:17 PM. EST February 08, 2017

PAW PAW, MICH - A vote was held Wednesday to reinstate the use of the Redskin mascot in Paw Paw. The school  board voted 4-3 to pass it. 

Back in December, the board held  special public forums to discuss the issue. Area Native American tribes have also called the use of the name disrespectful. 

The superintendent Sonia Lark emailed us the results after the vote Wednesday night. 

(© 2017 WZZM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories