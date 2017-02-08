Paw Paw School Board votes to keep Redskins mascot

Photo from www.ppps.org/pphs

PAW PAW, MICH - A vote was held Wednesday to reinstate the use of the Redskin mascot in Paw Paw. The school board voted 4-3 to pass it.

Back in December, the board held special public forums to discuss the issue. Area Native American tribes have also called the use of the name disrespectful.

The superintendent Sonia Lark emailed us the results after the vote Wednesday night.

(© 2017 WZZM)