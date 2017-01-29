Pedestrian in critical condition after hit and run crash

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A 21-year-old Egelston Twp. man suffered critical injuries around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, after a hit and run crash.

The Michigan State Police Rockford Post were called to the crash where a 30-year-old Muskegon Twp resident traveling northbound on Chandler St., north of Apple Avenue, in Egelston Twp. struck a pedestrian.

The suspect involved was driving a 2006 Ford F-150, and is now being lodged in Muskegon County Jail for hit and run causing serious injury.

The injured man was transported to Hackley Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

