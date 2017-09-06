People in Walker say traffic intersection is too dangerous

Walker intersection

WALKER, MICH. - People in Walker want changes made to a dangerous traffic intersection.

"It's so dangerous there, at certain times of day, we can't even leave our house," says one resident.

Serious injuries, even deaths have taken place at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Richmond Street.

"It's scary to even mow my grass--something has got to be done," says another resident.

In June, two teenagers were critically injured trying to cross the intersection. And just a couple weeks ago a man was killed at Wilson and Richmond. But city leaders say a traffic signal would have to come from the Michigan Department of Transportation, and they say data shows there is not enough traffic to warrant the change.

"There is certain criteria they have to hit to justify a traffic signal and that is a state-wide policy," says Dan Power a city employee.

The city is working on small fixes they say can make things safer.

"We are looking at things like flashing lights at a stop sign, rumble trips--those are certainly some things we can help with," says Power.

City leaders will meet with M-DOT next week.

