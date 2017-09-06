People in Walker say traffic intersection is too dangerous

WALKER, MICH. - People in Walker want changes made to a dangerous traffic intersection.
"It's so dangerous there, at certain times of day, we can't even leave our house," says one resident.
Serious injuries, even deaths have taken place at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Richmond Street.
"It's scary to even mow my grass--something has got to be done," says another resident.
In June, two teenagers were critically injured trying to cross the intersection. And just a couple weeks ago a man was killed at Wilson and Richmond. But city leaders say a traffic signal would have to come from the Michigan Department of Transportation, and they say data shows there is not enough traffic to warrant the change.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs